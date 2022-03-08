 Skip to main content

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Iris Energy
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 9:10am   Comments
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 4 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Iris Energy. The company has an average price target of $26.75 with a high of $31.00 and a low of $18.00.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Iris Energy over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This average price target has increased by 21.59% over the past month.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IREN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Compass PointDowngradesBuyNeutral
Feb 2022Cantor FitzgeraldInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Jan 2022Cowen & Co.Initiates Coverage OnOutperform

