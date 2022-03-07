 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Sempra Energy
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 2:14pm   Comments
Share:
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Sempra Energy

Within the last quarter, Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 5 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Sempra Energy. The company has an average price target of $151.14 with a high of $155.00 and a low of $144.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Sempra Energy over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 0.96% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SRE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022KeybancDowngradesOverweightSector Weight
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for SRE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (SRE)

Expert Ratings For Sempra Energy
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 7, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Looking Into Sempra Energy's Return On Capital Employed
Sempra Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEMRBC CapitalMaintains42.0
SBACRBC CapitalMaintains370.0
EVARBC CapitalMaintains85.0
BYNDGoldman SachsMaintains40.0
THCJefferiesMaintains125.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com