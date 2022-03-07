 Skip to main content

Where Northrop Grumman Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 12:01pm   Comments
Where Northrop Grumman Stands With Analysts

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Northrop Grumman. The company has an average price target of $453.6 with a high of $521.00 and a low of $410.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Northrop Grumman over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average has increased by 8.39% from the previous average price target of $418.50.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NOC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

