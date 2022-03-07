 Skip to main content

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Universal Health Services
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 11:01am   Comments
Within the last quarter, Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 0 2 1 1
Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1
1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $142.8 versus the current price of Universal Health Services at $150.62, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Universal Health Services over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 1.56% from the previous average price target of $140.60.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for UHS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022UBSMaintainsSell
Mar 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Seaport GlobalDowngradesBuyNeutral

