 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Ratings For IQVIA Hldgs
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 10:05am   Comments
Share:
Analyst Ratings For IQVIA Hldgs

Within the last quarter, IQVIA Hldgs (NYSE:IQV) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for IQVIA Hldgs. The company has an average price target of $270.25 with a high of $300.00 and a low of $231.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated IQVIA Hldgs over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 5.26% increase from the previous average price target of $285.25.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IQV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for IQV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (IQV)

Death Cross Looms Over IQVIA Hldgs Investors
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
IQVIA Holdings' Q4 Beats Street View, Lifts FY22 Earnings Guidance
Recap: IQVIA Holdings Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 15, 2022
A Preview Of IQVIA Holdings's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MRVLSusquehannaMaintains105.0
ALLOGoldman SachsMaintains12.0
ALHCGoldman SachsMaintains16.0
ENVTruist SecuritiesMaintains90.0
AGIOGoldman SachsMaintains23.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com