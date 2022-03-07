 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Alcoa Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 10:03am   Comments
Share:
Where Alcoa Stands With Analysts

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 4 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 2 3 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 9 analysts have an average price target of $73.78 versus the current price of Alcoa at $89.15, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Alcoa over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 13.07% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Goldman SachsMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022JefferiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (AA)

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Alcoa Stock In The Last 5 Years
Alcoa Whale Trades Spotted
Alcoa's Ex-Dividend Date Is Sunday, Here's What You Need To Know
Peering Into Alcoa Corporation's Recent Short Interest
Alcoa Whale Trades Spotted
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alcoa
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MRVLSusquehannaMaintains105.0
ALLOGoldman SachsMaintains12.0
ALHCGoldman SachsMaintains16.0
ENVTruist SecuritiesMaintains90.0
AGIOGoldman SachsMaintains23.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com