 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Knight-Swift
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 2:03pm   Comments
Share:
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Knight-Swift

Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 5 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $69.0 versus the current price of Knight-Swift at $54.61, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Knight-Swift over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 4.55% from the previous average price target of $66.00.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KNX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022SusquehannaUpgradesNeutralPositive
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for KNX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (KNX)

Susquehanna Upgrades This Freight Transportation Company
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 4, 2022
Embark Will Install Autonomous Software In Knight-Swift Trucks
Knight-Swift Transportation Hikes Quarterly Dividend By 20%
Expert Ratings For Knight-Swift
Knight-Swift: Q4 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TRQTD SecuritiesUpgrades32.0
PRTSLake StreetInitiates Coverage On18.0
WBBenchmarkMaintains56.0
KRBMO CapitalMaintains57.0
BIGLoop CapitalMaintains38.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com