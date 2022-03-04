 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Analyst Ratings For Norwegian Cruise Line
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 2:02pm   Comments
Analyst Ratings For Norwegian Cruise Line

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 1 2 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $22.5 versus the current price of Norwegian Cruise Line at $17.45, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Norwegian Cruise Line over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average has decreased by 12.62% from the previous average price target of $25.75.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NCLH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022MacquarieMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TRQTD SecuritiesUpgrades32.0
PRTSLake StreetInitiates Coverage On18.0
WBBenchmarkMaintains56.0
KRBMO CapitalMaintains57.0
BIGLoop CapitalMaintains38.0
