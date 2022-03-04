 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings For Burlington Stores
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 11:03am   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 4 6 0 0 1
Last 30D 2 3 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1
3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

These 11 analysts have an average price target of $281.82 versus the current price of Burlington Stores at $188.1501, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 11 analysts rated Burlington Stores over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 13.82% increase from the previous average price target of $327.00.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BURL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

