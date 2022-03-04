 Skip to main content

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Take-Two Interactive
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 10:02am   Comments
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 5 1 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 4 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 8 analysts have an average price target of $195.62 versus the current price of Take-Two Interactive at $157.885, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Take-Two Interactive over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 9.75% increase from the previous average price target of $216.75.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TTWO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022MKM PartnersUpgradesNeutralBuy
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TTWO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

