 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings For ConocoPhillips
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 4:02pm   Comments
Share:
Expert Ratings For ConocoPhillips

Within the last quarter, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 4 8 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 5 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, ConocoPhillips has an average price target of $99.92 with a high of $120.00 and a low of $88.00.

Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts rated ConocoPhillips over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 5.68% from the previous average price target of $94.55.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for COP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for COP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (COP)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
6 Of The Best Energy Stocks To Buy And Hold As Oil Prices Surge
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With COP
How Is The Market Feeling About Conocophillips?
4 Oil And Gas Stocks To Watch As Russia-Ukraine Conflict Intensifies
Peering Into Conocophillips's Recent Short Interest
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
KIDSNeedhamMaintains65.0
IPGPNeedhamDowngrades
ASNDWedbushMaintains117.0
WDCStifelMaintains80.0
FDXJP MorganMaintains297.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com