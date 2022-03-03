 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Jackson Financial Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 3:02pm   Comments
Share:
Where Jackson Financial Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Jackson Financial. The company has an average price target of $43.0 with a high of $52.00 and a low of $38.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Jackson Financial over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 10.26% from the previous average price target of $39.00.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JXN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2022JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for JXN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (JXN)

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Jackson Financial
11 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 26, 2022
Where Jackson Financial Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
KIDSNeedhamMaintains65.0
IPGPNeedhamDowngrades
ASNDWedbushMaintains117.0
WDCStifelMaintains80.0
FDXJP MorganMaintains297.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com