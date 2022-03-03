 Skip to main content

Where American Eagle Outfitters Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 12:03pm   Comments
Where American Eagle Outfitters Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0
Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, American Eagle Outfitters has an average price target of $31.25 with a high of $38.00 and a low of $25.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated American Eagle Outfitters over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 17.76% from the previous average price target of $38.00.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AEO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2022Telsey Advisory GroupMaintainsMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for AEO



 

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

