Analyst Ratings For Sea
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 11:03am
Analyst Ratings For Sea

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Sea (NYSE:SE) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $228.8 versus the current price of Sea at $111.7, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Sea over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 38.99% increase from the previous average price target of $375.00.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

