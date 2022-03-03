 Skip to main content

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Jackson Financial
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 10:02am   Comments
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Jackson Financial

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Jackson Financial. The company has an average price target of $43.0 with a high of $52.00 and a low of $38.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Jackson Financial over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 10.26% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JXN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2022JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for JXN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

