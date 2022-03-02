 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Ratings For L3Harris Technologies
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 4:05pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst Ratings For L3Harris Technologies

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 5 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

These 7 analysts have an average price target of $251.86 versus the current price of L3Harris Technologies at $254.14, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated L3Harris Technologies over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 0.1% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LHX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022SusquehannaMaintainsPositive

View More Analyst Ratings for LHX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (LHX)

PreMarket Prep Plus: Trading Ideas For Time Of Tension Between Russia, Ukraine
Discover Financial Services And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders
Analyst Ratings For L3Harris Technologies
Wells Fargo, Susquehanna Cut L3Harris Price Target Following Q4 Results
Lockheed Martin Names Jay Malave As Finance Chief
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ZLABSVB LeerinkMaintains102.0
CRMWedbushMaintains275.0
HCATCanaccord GenuityMaintains35.0
CRMCanaccord GenuityMaintains260.0
GOLFTruist SecuritiesMaintains48.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com