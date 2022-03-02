 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For Opendoor Technologies
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 4:04pm   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 1 1 1 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 0 1 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Opendoor Technologies has an average price target of $15.0 with a high of $24.00 and a low of $8.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Opendoor Technologies over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 64.29% from the previous average price target of $42.00.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OPEN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BTIGUpgradesNeutralBuy
Feb 2022Keefe, Bruyette & WoodsInitiates Coverage OnMarket Perform
Jan 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for OPEN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

