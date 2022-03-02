 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Sarepta Therapeutics Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 2:03pm   Comments
Share:
Where Sarepta Therapeutics Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $117.6 versus the current price of Sarepta Therapeutics at $80.46, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Sarepta Therapeutics over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 2.81% increase from the previous average price target of $121.00.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SRPT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for SRPT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Legend Biotech, CTI Biopharma Receive FDA Approvals, AbbVie Announces Delay In Skyrizi Review, Editas Gains On CRISPR Patent Resolution
Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
Sarepta Therapeutics's Earnings Outlook
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 27-March 5): Earnings, Multiple Regulatory Decisions Take The Spotlight
Sarepta Bets On GenEdit's Nanoparticles' In $57M Gene Editing Partnership
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ZLABSVB LeerinkMaintains102.0
CRMWedbushMaintains275.0
HCATCanaccord GenuityMaintains35.0
CRMCanaccord GenuityMaintains260.0
GOLFTruist SecuritiesMaintains48.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com