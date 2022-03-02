 Skip to main content

Where AutoZone Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 1:05pm   Comments
Where AutoZone Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 5 4 3 0 0
Last 30D 1 2 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 3 2 2 0 0

These 12 analysts have an average price target of $2211.75 versus the current price of AutoZone at $1882.365, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts rated AutoZone over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 12.2% from the previous average price target of $1971.27.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AZO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2022CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for AZO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

