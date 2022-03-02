 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Purple Innovation
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 1:04pm   Comments
Share:
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Purple Innovation

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $13.5 versus the current price of Purple Innovation at $6.44, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Purple Innovation over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 39.54% increase from the previous average price target of $22.33.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PRPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Roth CapitalDowngradesBuyNeutral
Mar 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Dec 2021WedbushMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PRPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (PRPL)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 2, 2022
Purple Innovation: Q4 Earnings Insights
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
52 Weeks High And Low Article
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ZLABSVB LeerinkMaintains102.0
CRMWedbushMaintains275.0
HCATCanaccord GenuityMaintains35.0
CRMCanaccord GenuityMaintains260.0
GOLFTruist SecuritiesMaintains48.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com