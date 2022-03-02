 Skip to main content

Where Zimmer Biomet Holdings Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 9:17am   Comments
Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 7 2 8 2 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 3 2 4 1 0
2M Ago 1 0 2 1 0
3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

According to 19 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Zimmer Biomet Holdings has an average price target of $136.84 with a high of $165.00 and a low of $111.00.

Below is a summary of how these 19 analysts rated Zimmer Biomet Holdings over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 14.44% increase from the previous average price target of $159.94.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ZBH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Loop CapitalDowngradesBuyHold
Feb 2022Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsSector Perform

