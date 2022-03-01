 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For Charter Communications
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 3:03pm   Comments
Within the last quarter, Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 3 7 1 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0
3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Charter Communications. The company has an average price target of $680.91 with a high of $847.00 and a low of $600.00.

Below is a summary of how these 11 analysts rated Charter Communications over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 10.74% increase from the previous average price target of $762.80.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CHTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Truist SecuritiesDowngradesBuyHold
Jan 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Jan 2022BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

