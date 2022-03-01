 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Ratings For Itron
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 1:03pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst Ratings For Itron

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 2 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $63.75 versus the current price of Itron at $49.95, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Itron over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 18.27% increase from the previous average price target of $78.00.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ITRI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022EF HuttonMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Mar 2022Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ITRI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (ITRI)

Itron's Return on Invested Capital Insights
67 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Itron: Q4 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WMBStifelMaintains34.0
TPTXStifelMaintains45.0
TREXStifelMaintains120.0
RKLBStifelMaintains23.0
NTRStifelMaintains100.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com