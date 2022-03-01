 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Ratings For Wix.com
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 9:10am   Comments
Share:
Analyst Ratings For Wix.com

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 1 4 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 7 analysts have an average price target of $126.57 versus the current price of Wix.com at $91.58, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Wix.com over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 39.2% from the previous average price target of $208.17.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WIX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Atlantic EquitiesDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Feb 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsSector Perform
Feb 2022JMP SecuritiesMaintainsMarket Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for WIX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (WIX)

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Wix.com
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: US Stocks Pare Losses; S&P 500 Turns Higher
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 2%; EIA Reports Unexpected Rise In Crude Inventories
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WDAYWells FargoMaintains340.0
NOGRBC CapitalMaintains36.0
SAILWells FargoMaintains55.0
NLSNRBC CapitalMaintains20.0
AMBAWells FargoMaintains175.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com