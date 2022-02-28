 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For Jack In The Box
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 1:04pm   Comments
Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $101.4 versus the current price of Jack In The Box at $86.58, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Jack In The Box over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 12.21% from the previous average price target of $115.50.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JACK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Gordon HaskettDowngradesBuyHold
Feb 2022OTR GlobalDowngradesPositiveMixed
Feb 2022Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperform

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
REGIEF HuttonDowngrades64.0
KNTKCredit SuisseReinstates72.0
OMICredit SuisseMaintains43.0
RWTCredit SuisseMaintains14.0
LHCGCredit SuisseMaintains181.0
