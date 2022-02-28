 Skip to main content

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Domino's Pizza
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 1:02pm   Comments
Within the last quarter, Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 2 1 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 1 1 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $526.0 versus the current price of Domino's Pizza at $430.05, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Domino's Pizza over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 1.96% increase from the previous average price target of $536.50.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DPZ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022UBSMaintainsNeutral
Jan 2022Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
REGIEF HuttonDowngrades64.0
KNTKCredit SuisseReinstates72.0
OMICredit SuisseMaintains43.0
RWTCredit SuisseMaintains14.0
LHCGCredit SuisseMaintains181.0
