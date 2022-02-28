 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For Dollar Tree
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 12:03pm   Comments
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Dollar Tree has an average price target of $173.8 with a high of $181.00 and a low of $162.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Dollar Tree over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 3.76% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DLTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Feb 2022Telsey Advisory GroupMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for DLTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
REGIEF HuttonDowngrades64.0
KNTKCredit SuisseReinstates72.0
OMICredit SuisseMaintains43.0
RWTCredit SuisseMaintains14.0
LHCGCredit SuisseMaintains181.0
