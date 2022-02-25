 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings For Beyond Meat
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 11:10am   Comments
Expert Ratings For Beyond Meat

Within the last quarter, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 6 2 0
Last 30D 0 0 3 1 0
1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Beyond Meat. The company has an average price target of $56.67 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $32.00.

Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Beyond Meat over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 12.37% increase from the previous average price target of $64.67.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BYND

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Canaccord GenuityMaintainsHold
Feb 2022JP MorganMaintainsUnderweight
Feb 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsNeutral

