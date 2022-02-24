 Skip to main content

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Sprinklr
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 4:36pm   Comments
Within the last quarter, Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $17.67 versus the current price of Sprinklr at $11.65, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Sprinklr over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 21.47% from the previous average price target of $22.50.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CXM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022KeybancDowngradesOverweightSector Weight
Jan 2022Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for CXM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

