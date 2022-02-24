 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings For Revolve Gr
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 3:14pm   Comments
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Revolve Gr has an average price target of $65.0 with a high of $74.00 and a low of $56.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Revolve Gr over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average represents a 12.75% increase from the previous average price target of $74.50.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RVLV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

Related Articles (RVLV)

Recap: Revolve Gr Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2022
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
