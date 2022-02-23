 Skip to main content

Where American Water Works Co Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 3:11pm   Comments
Where American Water Works Co Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 0 3 3 1
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 2 1
3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, American Water Works Co has an average price target of $171.88 with a high of $187.00 and a low of $161.00.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated American Water Works Co over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 3.13% from the previous average price target of $177.43.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AWK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022HSBCUpgradesHoldBuy
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022UBSUpgradesSellNeutral

