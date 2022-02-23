 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings For CoStar Gr
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 10:02am   Comments
Share:
Expert Ratings For CoStar Gr

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, CoStar Gr has an average price target of $78.0 with a high of $97.00 and a low of $60.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated CoStar Gr over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 22.52% increase from the previous average price target of $100.67.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CSGP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022JMP SecuritiesMaintainsMarket Outperform
Feb 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CSGP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (CSGP)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Where CoStar Gr Stands With Analysts
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICLRDeutsche BankMaintains235.0
ONEMDeutsche BankMaintains16.0
TROXDeutsche BankMaintains26.0
TECKDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
IRDeutsche BankMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com