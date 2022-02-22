 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For Regions Financial
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 4:10pm   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Regions Financial. The company has an average price target of $29.9 with a high of $32.00 and a low of $26.50.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Regions Financial over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 12.32% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RF

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022UBSInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2022CitigroupUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for RF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICLRDeutsche BankMaintains235.0
ONEMDeutsche BankMaintains16.0
TROXDeutsche BankMaintains26.0
TECKDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
IRDeutsche BankMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
