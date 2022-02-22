 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings For Prudential Financial
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 1:04pm
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 0 6 1 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 4 1 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

These 7 analysts have an average price target of $116.86 versus the current price of Prudential Financial at $113.09, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Prudential Financial over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 6.24% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PRU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2022JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnUnderperform
Jan 2022Wolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage OnPeer Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for PRU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

