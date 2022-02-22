 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Ratings For Globe Life
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 9:16am   Comments
Share:
Analyst Ratings For Globe Life

Within the last quarter, Globe Life (NYSE:GL) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 1 3 0
Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 2 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $104.0 versus the current price of Globe Life at $105.05, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Globe Life over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 0.32% from the previous average price target of $104.33.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight
Jan 2022JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnHold
Jan 2022Wolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage OnUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (GL)

Expert Ratings For Globe Life
Hopeful Golden Cross Forms On Globe Life's Chart
Recap: Globe Life Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 2, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 26, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 21, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NOMDDeutsche BankMaintains30.0
RKTCredit SuisseMaintains13.0
NKLADeutsche BankMaintains11.0
GTLSCredit SuisseMaintains169.0
IRMCredit SuisseMaintains20.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com