 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Dollar Tree
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 9:13am   Comments
Share:
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Dollar Tree

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $160.75 versus the current price of Dollar Tree at $142.84, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Dollar Tree over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 17.62% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DLTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Telsey Advisory GroupMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Truist SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for DLTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (DLTR)

Where Dollar Tree Stands With Analysts
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
GE And Intel Lead The S&P 500 Lower To End The Week
This Discount Store Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Microsoft, Apple And AMD
What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Dollar Tree
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 13, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
RSKDCredit SuisseMaintains12.0
EBAYMizuhoMaintains60.0
RVLVCredit SuisseMaintains74.0
VRTMizuhoMaintains13.0
DHCredit SuisseMaintains24.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com