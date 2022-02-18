 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fiverr International
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 1:54pm   Comments
Share:
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fiverr International

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Fiverr International. The company has an average price target of $108.5 with a high of $134.00 and a low of $80.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Fiverr International over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 42.89% from the previous average price target of $190.00.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FVRR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsSector Perform
Feb 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022Piper SandlerInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for FVRR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (FVRR)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: Fiverr International Q4 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DGWells FargoUpgrades220.0
WLKCitigroupMaintains131.0
EVBGTruist SecuritiesDowngrades42.0
FLSMizuhoUpgrades35.0
ALECCitigroupMaintains40.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com