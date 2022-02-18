 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings For Eversource Energy
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 11:04am   Comments
Share:
Expert Ratings For Eversource Energy

Within the last quarter, Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $88.8 versus the current price of Eversource Energy at $82.36, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Eversource Energy over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 1.49% from the previous average price target of $87.50.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ES

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022B of A SecuritiesDowngradesNeutralUnderperform
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ES

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (ES)

Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 25, 2022: GameStop, Tesla, AMD And More
Recap: Eversource Energy Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Eversource Energy
Expert Ratings For Eversource Energy
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 10, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICLRDeutsche BankMaintains235.0
ONEMDeutsche BankMaintains16.0
TROXDeutsche BankMaintains26.0
TECKDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
IRDeutsche BankMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com