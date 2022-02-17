 Skip to main content

Where Paymentus Holdings Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 1:12pm   Comments
Where Paymentus Holdings Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Paymentus Holdings. The company has an average price target of $35.5 with a high of $41.00 and a low of $31.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Paymentus Holdings over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 3.41% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PAY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022CitigroupMaintainsBuy

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

