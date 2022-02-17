 Skip to main content

Where AppLovin Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 12:06pm   Comments
Where AppLovin Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 5 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

These 9 analysts have an average price target of $109.78 versus the current price of AppLovin at $63.95, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated AppLovin over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 1.83% from the previous average price target of $111.83.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for APP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for APP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

