 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings For Consolidated Edison
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 9:02am   Comments
Share:
Expert Ratings For Consolidated Edison

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 0 4 2 1
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 1 0 1
2M Ago 0 0 1 2 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

These 8 analysts have an average price target of $80.75 versus the current price of Consolidated Edison at $81.07, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Consolidated Edison over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 6.01% from the previous average price target of $76.17.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ED

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Wolfe ResearchUpgradesUnderperformPeer Perform
Jan 2022Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2022MizuhoUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ED
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (ED)

GE And Intel Lead The S&P 500 Lower To End The Week
Consolidated Edison's Return on Invested Capital Overview
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 17, 2022
Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2022
Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED): The Winning Streak Continues
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 31, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALBMizuhoMaintains243.0
DLRWells FargoMaintains155.0
RDFNStifelMaintains36.0
FVRRRBC CapitalMaintains80.0
VCBairdMaintains145.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com