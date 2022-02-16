 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Medtronic Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 10:01am   Comments
Share:
Where Medtronic Stands With Analysts

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 7 6 7 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 2 0 2 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0
3M Ago 4 5 2 0 0

In the last 3 months, 20 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Medtronic. The company has an average price target of $127.8 with a high of $146.00 and a low of $105.00.

Below is a summary of how these 20 analysts rated Medtronic over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 9.22% from the previous average price target of $140.78.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MDT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsNeutral
Jan 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MDT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (MDT)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 20-26): Reata Awaits FDA Decision, Bausch Health, Moderna Lead Earnings News Flow
Medtronic Scores Expanded FDA Nod For Cardiac Cryoablation Catheters In Pediatric Patients With Heart Rhythm Condition
Expert Ratings For Medtronic
What 20 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Medtronic
Medtronic Issues Voluntary Recall For TurboHawk Plus Directional Atherectomy System
Analyst Ratings For Medtronic
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALBMizuhoMaintains243.0
DLRWells FargoMaintains155.0
RDFNStifelMaintains36.0
FVRRRBC CapitalMaintains80.0
VCBairdMaintains145.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com