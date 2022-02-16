 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Ratings For Fidelity National Info
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 9:02am   Comments
Share:
Analyst Ratings For Fidelity National Info

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 5 4 4 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0
1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0
3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Fidelity National Info has an average price target of $135.69 with a high of $152.00 and a low of $113.00.

Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts rated Fidelity National Info over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 8.88% from the previous average price target of $148.92.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FIS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022RosenblattMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for FIS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (FIS)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
FIS Shares Drop On Q4 Revenue Miss, Cautious Outlook; Boosts Dividend By 20%
Fidelity National Info: Q4 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Amid Signs Of Easing Russia-Ukraine Tensions
Earnings Scheduled For February 15, 2022
5 Stocks To Watch For February 15, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALBMizuhoMaintains243.0
DLRWells FargoMaintains155.0
RDFNStifelMaintains36.0
FVRRRBC CapitalMaintains80.0
VCBairdMaintains145.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com