 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Zurn Water Solutions
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 1:03pm   Comments
Share:
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Zurn Water Solutions

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $42.75 versus the current price of Zurn Water Solutions at $34.78, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Zurn Water Solutions over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 8.7% from the previous average price target of $39.33.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ZWS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BairdUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Dec 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Dec 2021OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ZWS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (ZWS)

Analyst Ratings For Zurn Water Solutions
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 15, 2022
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Zurn Water Solutions Shares Are Rising
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALBMizuhoMaintains243.0
DLRWells FargoMaintains155.0
RDFNStifelMaintains36.0
FVRRRBC CapitalMaintains80.0
VCBairdMaintains145.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com