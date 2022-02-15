 Skip to main content

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 12:08pm   Comments
Analyst Ratings For Brixmor Property Group

Within the last quarter, Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 1 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

These 7 analysts have an average price target of $27.43 versus the current price of Brixmor Property Group at $25.06, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Brixmor Property Group over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 7.99% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BRX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsNeutral
Jan 2022Truist SecuritiesUpgradesHoldBuy
Jan 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BRX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

