 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings For Macy's
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 11:09am   Comments
Share:
Expert Ratings For Macy's

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Macy's (NYSE:M) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 1
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 1 1

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Macy's has an average price target of $32.8 with a high of $40.00 and a low of $29.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Macy's over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 10.07% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for M

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Evercore ISI GroupUpgradesIn-LineOutperform
Feb 2022Telsey Advisory GroupMaintainsMarket Perform
Jan 2022JP MorganMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for M
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (M)

A Look Into Macy's Price Over Earnings
This Reopening Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Moderna, Pfizer, BioNTech, Novavax And Vaxart
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 16, 2022
Analyst Ratings For Macy's
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Macy's
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALBMizuhoMaintains243.0
DLRWells FargoMaintains155.0
RDFNStifelMaintains36.0
FVRRRBC CapitalMaintains80.0
VCBairdMaintains145.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com