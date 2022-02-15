 Skip to main content

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Williams Companies
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 10:01am   Comments
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Williams Companies

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $32.25 versus the current price of Williams Companies at $29.94, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Williams Companies over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 4.03% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WMB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Dec 2021CitigroupDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for WMB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

