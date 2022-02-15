 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where DTE Energy Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 9:01am   Comments
Share:
Where DTE Energy Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, DTE Energy has an average price target of $126.38 with a high of $133.00 and a low of $120.00.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated DTE Energy over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 0.46% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DTE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022B of A SecuritiesUpgradesUnderperformBuy
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DTE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (DTE)

Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 18, 2022: DraftKings, GameStop, Roku And More
BofA Upgrades DTE Energy After Beat, Says Company Has Among Best Earnings Growth In Sector
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 15, 2022
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 14, 2022: GameStop, Nvidia, AMD And More
Looking Into DTE Energy's Return On Capital Employed
Recap: DTE Energy Q4 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALBMizuhoMaintains243.0
DLRWells FargoMaintains155.0
RDFNStifelMaintains36.0
FVRRRBC CapitalMaintains80.0
VCBairdMaintains145.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com