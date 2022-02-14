 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For Wayfair
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 5:06pm   Comments
Within the last quarter, Wayfair (NYSE:W) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 0 3 1 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 1 1 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $191.17 versus the current price of Wayfair at $142.36, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Wayfair over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average represents a 29.33% increase from the previous average price target of $270.50.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for W

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022UBSMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022JefferiesMaintainsHold
Jan 2022RBC CapitalInitiates Coverage OnSector Perform

