Analyst Ratings For CVS Health
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 3:05pm
Within the last quarter, CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 5 4 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 3 3 1 0 0

According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, CVS Health has an average price target of $116.5 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $107.00.

Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated CVS Health over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 6.88% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CVS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Raymond JamesDowngradesStrong BuyOutperform
Dec 2021Tigress FinancialMaintainsBuy
Dec 2021MizuhoMaintainsBuy

